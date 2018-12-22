Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported via Facebook that they received many complaints over the weekend in reference to a person on Facebook trying to sell a live deer fawn.
Investigators were able to contact the subject via social media and determined he had no intention of delivering the fawn but wanted payment via a “cash app.”
Investigators were able to identify the individual and locate his residence where SCDNR officers contacted the subject. He admitted he took it too far and it was supposed to be a joke after officers explained the issues and the illegality of offering to sell protected native wildlife.
Officers determined he was attempting to trick people into wiring him money for the deer and he never possessed the deer. He told officers he found the picture online and thought it would be a good joke.
The subject was charged with Offering to Sell Protected Native Wildlife and was fined, SCDNR reports.
