CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A crash in the chute on I-85 Southbound near mile marker 90 is causing traffic delays.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that the left lane of I-85 Southbound is closed.
We are working to learn more about this scene. We will update this story as we learn more.
