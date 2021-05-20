COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the new 2021-2022 paving program on Thursday.
SCDOT officials say that program will result in 1,000 miles of the state's roads being rehabilitated and resurfaced during the next two years.
According to SCDOT officials, this program will be funded by the two cent increase to the state gas tax which will begin on July 1, 2021. They estimate that this tax will provide 642 million dollars in revenue from the state gas tax. The state gas tax increase, enacted in 2017, is adding two cents per year for six years through 2022.
“Thanks to the foresight of the General Assembly in creating sustainable additional funding, this year’s paving plan is the largest annual program in state history and will result in SCDOT having repaved more than 5,000 miles of roads across the state during a five-year period.” said J. Barnwell Fishburne, Chairman of the Transportation Commission.
The new plan includes paving projects in all 46 counties and adds to the $1.7 billion of projects that the SCDOT is implementing during year four of the 10-year plan to improve road quality.
According to officials, the nearly 1,000 miles that the SCDOT plans to pave will include larger primary routes, farm-to-market routes, neighborhood streets and some interstate paving. They add that prioritization is based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of roads/bridges, and traffic information.
“We are committed to full transparency in how we select and construct projects,” said Transportation Secretary Christy Hall. “We encourage citizens to provide comments during the paving program’s Public Comment period, which will begin in a few days. We are putting the state gas tax and other funds to work for South Carolinians.”
Since 2017, the New Gas Tax Trust has allocated 1.3 billion dollars to new paving projects across the state. This new investment into paving will result in nearly two billion dollars of paving projects in a five-year period according to officials.
A list of new paving projects can be found at scdot.org. those interested can also review the Pavement Improvement Program or view the planned projects in an interactive GIS map.
