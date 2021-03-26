GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the SCDOT told Cherokee County residents on Friday to expect the delays, backups, and other traffic nuisances from construction to continue along I-85 for the next two years.
Officials faced concerned members of the community on Friday who gathered to voice their concerns about the construction zone, which has seen hundreds of wrecks since 2017. 11 of those wrecks have resulted in lives lost, including the fiery, six-vehicle crash on March 20 that claimed two lives.
DOT Secretary Christy Hall said the agency feels it is “critical” to complete the widening, which will eventually span from Exit 77 in Spartanburg County all the way to the NC state line. Hall said the SCDOT’s goal is to get I-85 to at least 6 lanes from border to border.
Hall said I-85 is the most heavily traveled in the state, and also sees more tractor trailer traffic than any other interstate in South Carolina.
The “final configuration” of the widened interstate is expected to be completed in late 2023, and multiple traffic shifts are expected before the project is complete. Until then, drivers can expect the current “shoots” to be extended, and eventually, all lanes of travel will be moved to one side of the interstate. That single-side configuration will be in place for about a year.
“What’s the hold up,” asked Sen. Harvey Peeler, noting that the pace of the project was moving slowly and there are many days where no work is being done.
DOT officials did not have a clear answer but revealed the contractor had experienced some problems with drainage that the agency is working with the contractor to resolve the issue.
DOT officials asked drivers to be patient and understand that this construction project is currently the largest undertaking in the state. One that comes with a price tag of $830 million.
