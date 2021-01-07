SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 7 said Thursday that no students were hurt when a car reportedly ran a stoplight and crashed into a school bus.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. while the bus was headed to Carver Middle School and Spartanburg High School.
"All students were safely transported to school and there are no known injuries among District 7 students or the driver," said Beth Lancaster in an email. "District staff immediately traveled to the scene to ensure the wellbeing of every student."
The school bus only incurred minimal damage.
MORE NEWS - World leaders condemn 'horrifying' riot at US Capitol building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.