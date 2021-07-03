SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that two Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office(SCSO) vehicles were involved in a collision on Southport Road on Saturday.
Officials say that the two vehicles were traveling north on Southport Road when another car pulled out from a side street. One of the SCSO vehicles slowed down and was rear-ended by the other one.
We are working to learn if these two drivers are employed by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials. However, officials do not believe that they suffered serious injuries.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update the story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.