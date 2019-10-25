PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died one week after a collision unfolded in Pickens County.
SCHP reported on Friday the details of the collision on October 16, 2019, which happened around 1:55 p.m. on SC-11. Troopers say a driver and juvenile passenger were traveling south on the road, while the driver of a northbound SUV along with an elderly passenger were traveling north. At some point, the vehicles collided head-on after the southbound driver crossed over the center line.
Everyone involved was hospitalized, and we're told the elderly passenger in the northbound vehicle did survive. However, the Pickens County Coroner reports the driver of that vehicle died in the hospital on October 23, just one week after the collision.
The coroner identified that driver on October 25 as Shaun Arness of Greer. The coroner notes he was wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered blunt force trauma.
The collision remains under investigation by SCHP. The southbound driver was charged for driving over the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.