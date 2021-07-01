PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that a portable classroom was struck by a car after it came loose from a trailer.
Officials say that prior to the crash, the classroom had come loose from the trailer it was on and spilled into the roadway. People were working on moving it when it was hit by another vehicle.
No one was injured according to officials.
Witnesses sent us some videos from the scene, those can be found below.
