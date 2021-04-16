SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect involved in a Fatal Hit and Run that occurred in Spartanburg on Friday morning.
According to officials, the Hit and Run occurred on Friday, April 16, at around 5:36 AM. The suspect hit the victim outside Sk8terz Family Fun Center located on Sha Lane in Spartanburg County.
The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Elijah Major.
Troopers believe that the suspect was driving a 2014- 2018 Nissan Sentra, black or dark in color. The vehicle should have damage to the front end and passenger side mirror. The photos above are what troopers think the vehicle may look like.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000, or 1-800-768-1503. You can also call Spartanburg Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or online at www.spartanburgcs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.