St. Tammany, LA (WGNO) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police found drugs, cash, and weapons at their Slidell-area apartment.
Officers with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force conducted the search after receiving a citizen tip of the drug operation.
In the home, detectives seized seven and a half pounds or marijuana, 597 grams of THC wax, half a gram of cocaine, five units of MDMA (ecstasy), 45 doses of LSD, and 215 grams of THC oil.
Also found in the home, drug packaging and distribution paraphernalia, two handguns, and more than $60,000 cash.
21-year-old Alivia Marie Hallaran and 22-year-old Benjamin Hunter Clayton were arrested and charged accordingly.
Each suspect is facing seven charges, all drug related.
