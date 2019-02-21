Rutherford, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that state correctional officers and local law enforcement were searching for an inmate that went missing from Rutherford Correctional Center.
The inmate, identified as Jeremy Fincannon, was discovered to be missing after a 7:30 a.m. routine count of offenders on Thursday morning.
Fincannon, 22, is 6 feet tall, 171 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes originally from Rutherford County.
He was serving a term of five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault. He was admitted to prison on Jan. 25, 2017. He was scheduled for release on Sept. 16, 2019.
If you see Fincannon, please call local law enforcement or Rutherford Correctional Center at (828) 286-4121.
