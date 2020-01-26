Authorities are searching for survivors after a helicopter crashed Sunday on a hillside in Calabasas, California.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT) the department said in a series of tweets.
Flames have been extinguished and the condition of occupants is unknown, the department said.
Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.
