NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) -- The 6th annual National Championship Football Game will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
In preparation for the game, the United Sates Secret Service wants you to know what items will be prohibited from this event.
The Secret Service is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies along with public safety personnel to provide for the safety of all guests attending the 2020 National Championship Football Game.
For planning purposes, individuals will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening to include magnetometers.
Guests should be prepared for a search of all items into the site.
Law enforcement personnel reserve the right to prohibit any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.
The list of prohibited items is as follows:
Aerosols Ammunition Animals other than service/guide animals Backpacks Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions Bicycles Balloons Coolers Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems Explosives Firearms Glass, thermal or metal containers Laser pointers Mace/Pepper spray Packages Selfie Sticks Structures Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”) Support for signs and placards Toy guns Explosives Recreational motorized mobility devices Weapons of any kind
