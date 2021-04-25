The 93rd Academy Awards are being presented Sunday.
Below is a complete list of nominees. Check back for updates on all the winners throughout the night.
BEST PICTURE
"The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"Nomadland" *WINNER
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7″
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" *WINNER
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"Another Round" - Denmark *WINNER
"Better Days" - Hong Kong
"Collective" - Romania
"The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
"Colette" *WINNER
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song For Latasha"
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher" *WINNER
"Time"
ORIGINAL SONG
"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Soul" *WINNER
"Wolfwalkers"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
"The Father" *WINNER
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" *WINNER
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" *WINNER
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
David Fincher, "Mank"
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" *WINNER
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
"The Father"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank" *WINNER
"News of the World"
"Tenet"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Sean Bobbitt, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Erik Messerschmidt, "Mank" *WINNER
Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World"
Joshua James Richards, "Nomadland"
Phedon Papamichael , "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
COSTUME DESIGN
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Blackbottom" *WINNER
"Mank"
"Mulan"
"Pinocchio"
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
"Greyhound"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal" *WINNER
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You" *WINNER
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers" *WINNER
"White Eye"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul" *WINNER
VISUAL EFFECTS
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet" *WINNER
FILM EDITING
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal" *WINNER
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Emma"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.