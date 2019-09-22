The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday.
Below is a list of this year's winners in major categories.
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
Tony Hale, "Veep"
Stephen Root, "Barry"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER
Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"
Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"
Olivia Colman, "Fleabag "
Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"
Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday,"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominksy Method"
Bill Hader, "Barry" *WINNER
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" *WINNER
Outstanding reality/competition series
"The Amazing Race"
"American Ninja Warrior"
"Nailed It"
"RuPaul's Drag Race" *WINNER
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" *WINNER
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"
Joey King, "The Act"
Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" *WINNER
Outstanding limited Series
"Chernobyl" *WINNER
"Escape at Dannemora"
"Fosse/Verdon"
'Sharp Objects"
"When They See Us"
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie
Patricia Arquette, "The Act" *WINNER
Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"
Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"
Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" *WINNER
Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"
Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"
John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl"
Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us"
TV Movie
"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" *WINNER
"Brexit"
"Deadwood: The Movie"
"King Lear"
"My Dinner With Hervé"
Outstanding variety sketch series
"At Home with Amy Sedaris"
"Documentary Now!"
"Drunk History"
"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman"
"Saturday Night Live" *WINNER
"Who Is America?"
Outstanding variety talk series
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" *WINNER
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama
Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"
Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" *WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"
Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama
Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"
Julia Garner, "Ozark" *WINNER
Lena Heady, "Game of Thrones"
Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Kit Harrington, "Game of Thrones"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Billy Porter, "Pose" *WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" *WINNER
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Outstanding comedy series
"Veep"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Barry"
"The Good Place"
"Fleabag" *WINNER
"Russian Doll"
"Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding drama series
"Better Call Saul"
"Bodyguard"
"Game of Thrones" *WINNER
"Killing Eve"
"Ozark"
"Pose"
"Succession"
"This Is Us"
A list of winners in all categories can be found here.
