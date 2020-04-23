CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Thursday he wants to partner with folks across South Carolina to highlight good news amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott said in a news release that he knows there are countless stories across South Carolina of individuals making sacrifices and finding ways to help our neighbors in need.
He would like to showcase and thank everyday heroes such as nurses, doctors, first responders, law enforcement officials, grocery store employees, truck drivers, and sanitation workers.
He is also looking for stories of individuals and small businesses going above and beyond to help their communities.
Scott asks people with good news to share to email goodnews@scott.senate.gov to share their stories.
