WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The agreement averts a prolonged trial and sets up closing arguments from both sides on Saturday.
Thrown into confusion, the senators had voted earlier in the day to adjourn while they tried to work out an agreement.
The rare Saturday session was to be for closing arguments in Trump's trial over whether he is guilty of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Acquittal still appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.