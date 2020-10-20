WASHINGTON (AP) — Wasting no time, the Senate is on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by next Monday.
Republicans are charging toward a rare weekend session to push past procedural steps and install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will begin the process as soon as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up its work Thursday.
Democrats decry the rush, but don't have the votes to block.
Trump’s nominee is on a glide path to confirmation. Barrett's ascent would seal a 6-3 conservative hold on the court for years to come.
