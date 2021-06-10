Congress Biden Infrastructure

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the Senate chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Sen. Romney is working with a bipartisan group of 10 senators negotiating an infrastructure deal with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is eyeing an infrastructure deal with $579 billion in new spending as part of a $1 trillion total package. That's according to people briefed on the plan. Negotiators are trying to strike a deal on President Joe Biden’s top priority. The 10 senators have been huddling behind closed doors, encouraged by Biden to keep working on the effort after he walked away from a Republican-only proposal this week unable to resolve differences. The senators are cautioning that changes could still be made, but call their tentative agreement a “realistic, compromise framework" that would be paid for without any tax increases.

