(FOX Carolina) – Several school districts dismissed early Friday due to snow and winter weather concerns.
Schools in the following districts dismissed early:
- Asheville City
- Buncombe County
- Henderson County
- Haywood County
- Jackson County
- Madison County
- Mitchell County
- Oconee County
- Pickens County
- Polk County
Greenville County Schools are still operating on a normal schedule but officials said their ice teams are out monitoring road conditions.
Spartanburg County School districts 3, 5, 6, and 7 said they did not anticipate any early dismissals due to weather. The other school districts have not yet made mention of the weather.
Anderson County schools said they did not have any plans to close early.
