SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A sexual assault charge has been dropped against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.
A Caddo Parish grand jury Thursday returned a no true bill against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler.
The district attorney’s office says the case was resubmitted to a second grand jury after “additional evidence and information were discovered.”
The 50-year-old rapper surrendered to authorities in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on rape and kidnapping charges, stemming from a 2016 incident at a Shreveport casino.
Tyler was jailed and released in Feb. 2019 on bond.
