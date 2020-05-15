ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police Department has arrested a suspect in a 2011 rape cold case, according to a press release.
Jacob Allison Hoots, 35, of East Flat Rock has been charged with second degree rape for the 2011 incident.
The arrest is a result of APD's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
After a lengthy investigation, probable cause was established to charge Hoots with second degree rape.
Hoots was taken into custody on May 15, he is currently being held on an $80,000 bond.
