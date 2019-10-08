UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Union County Sheriff David Taylor says his bloodhound team was able to catch a suspect who led deputies on a brief chase through the county Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Taylor says the suspect was initially driving a motorcycle, then left the vehicle behind and the pursuit turned to a foot chase.
Taylor said they were able to apprehend the suspect sometime after 3:30 p.m.
We're working to gather more information. Stay with us for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.