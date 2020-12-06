NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say the co-owner of a bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions was arrested early Sunday after running over a deputy with his car.
Sheriff Joseph Fucito says 34-year-old Danny Presti ran from Mac's Public House after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment.
Presti is accused of getting into a car, running over a deputy and not stopping even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood.
The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Charges against Presti are pending. An attorney for Presti said he has not spoken to his client yet.
