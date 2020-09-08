BONNEAU, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have arrested a man accused of stabbing a police chief in the face with a metal tool.
Berkeley County sheriff’s officials say Forrest Bowman faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after attacking Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda on Monday morning.
Sheriff Duane Lewis says Bowman knocked on the door of Fuda’s home, then lunged at the chief with what was suspected to be a screwdriver or tire repair tool.
Fuda received treatment at a hospital Monday.
Lewis added that investigators are still trying to determine a motive.
It's unclear whether Bowman has an attorney who can comment for him.
