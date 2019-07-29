SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, July 29, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video for an officer involved shooting that happened on June 13.
The sheriff's office says they received word of a panic alarm being triggered around 11:49 p.m. at a residence on Eastcrest Drive in Simpsonville.
Deputies say both the alarm company and the sheriff's office's dispatch failed to reach the homeowner and a deputy was dispatched around 11:54 p.m.
When the deputy arrived just after midnight, he reportedly attempted to make contact at the front door when he saw a man, later identified as the homeowner, pointing his gun at the deputy and opened fire.
In the video, the homeowner can be heard saying he was shot twice, and that no one at the home initiated a panic alarm. The deputy began treating the injured homeowner who told the responding deputy that he had his gun because he was awakened by the doorbell ringing at midnight and pointed his gun because he saw lights at his home.
EMS arrived on scene and the man was then immediately transported for medical treatment.
GCSO later confirmed the deputy was not hurt and according to the sheriff's office video release, the homeowner is now home recovering and not facing any charges.
During the video the homeowner can be heard telling the deputy that the home doesn't have a panic alarm. At the end of the video, the sheriff's office says that during their investigation they have learned that the alarm originated from a cellphone medical assist app from an occupant inside the home, but no medical assistance was needed.
Previously, the GCSO says it is unknown if the deputy rang the doorbell or knocked, if the deputy self-identified, or if there were any lights on in the home at the time.
GCSO says the deputy is on paid administrative leave, per department policy, and that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating in addition to GCSO's internal investigation conducted by the Office of Professional Standards.
