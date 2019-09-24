Sheriff's office: Woman makes outcry after 10 years of sexual exploitation, says man groomed her at age 16

Click here for updates on this story
Elm Mott, TX (KXXV) -- The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested an Elm Mott man on Friday for trafficking a 16-year-old in 2009.
Darrel Patrick, 52, is accused of grooming her for sexual exploitation while she was a teenager.
Joseph Scaramucci, a detective with the sheriff's office, said that the victim came forward 10 years after meeting Patrick. She told authorities that when she was 16, she ran away from her home in Woodway. She was picked up by Patrick, and he supplied her with methamphetamine and alcohol.
He was 41 at the time.
The victim told deputies she had sex with Patrick while she was underage, and she was with him for nearly 10 years until she came forward last week.
She supplied detectives with digital photos that showed her having sex while she was underage. Scaramucci said Patrick is accused of forcing the victim into making child pornography.
Patrick is currently out on bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.