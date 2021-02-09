WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) — The Oconee County Sheriff is speaking out for the first time about four missing persons cases and the possibility they could be connected.
The most recent missing persons case came to a tragic end when hunters found Renee King’s body in a wooded area along Rufus Land Road on Saturday morning. King disappeared in November 2020.
“It wasn’t near a roadside or highway so our investigators are trying to determine how she got back there. Is it possible she could have walked? Is it possible she was transported? There’s lots of unanswered questions,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.
The sheriff said investigators are trying to figure out if this case is linked to three other missing persons cases in the county.
Laura Anders, Faith Roach and Tammy Stubblefield were all reported missing in 2019.
“I had reached out to SLED and requested their behavioral unit to look at these cases to see if they see any connections so we’re exploring that possibility at this point,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw said investigators have found some similarities between the cases.
“There are some commonalities between some of these ladies and some of the people, friends and acquaintances,” Crenshaw said, “That’s something SLED is assisting us on as we move forward.”
The sheriff said it could take weeks to determine Renee King’s cause of death.
Anyone with information about any of these cases should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
