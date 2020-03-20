Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff's Office says a man is charged after lying about being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to the sheriff, 43-year-old Robert Cullum told his employer he was exposed to COVID-19 through his son, who had tested positive for the disease.
The sheriff says his employer told their agency people were afraid to come to work, fearing they might be exposed.
An investigation was launched, and the sheriff says when Cullum was questioned, he confessed to lying about his son having COVID-19.
According to the incident report, Cullum said he "did make up the story due to losing 'points' from work."
His arrest warrant states that he works at Gestamp manufacturing plant.
He was arrested and charged with breach of peace.
