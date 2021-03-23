Temperatures stay cool this morning in the 40s and 50s, with a partly cloudy sky turning mostly cloudy through the day. A stray shower is possible, but most areas stay dry as highs reach the low to mid-60s.
A slightly better chance of showers can be expected Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. At night there could be a few showers with lows in the 40s and 50s.
As a front gets close, more rain comes, along with isolated pockets of thunderstorms. Thursday builds into pockets of heavier rain at times especially late in the day as highs reach the 60s and low 70s, with more overnight into Friday.
Friday continues with rain for the first half of the day but should dry out in the late afternoon. As sun breaks through, highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees to end the week.
It won't be a fully dry weekend, expect a stray shower on Saturday and more rain Sunday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine returns on Monday.
