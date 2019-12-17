Siblings who vanished from their Jacksonville, Florida yard are found safe

Two young siblings who were missing in Jacksonville, Florida, have been found safe, city and law enforcement officials said.
"Overjoyed to hear that Braxton & Bri'ya have been found & are safe. This is a Christmas miracle," Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted. "I'm thankful for the tireless efforts of first responders & compassionate members of our city. My prayers continue for this family & I'm so grateful for this positive outcome."
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the children were safe.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri'ya Williams, 5, after family members couldn't find the pair, Jacksonville Sheriff public information officer Christian Hancock told reporters.
The children were last seen playing in their front yard, authorities said.
For two days, scores of law enforcement officers, K9s, air units, drones and dive teams worked to find the children.
"We're searching the surrounding areas, we're searching ponds, we're searching trashcans, we're searching everything. Again we're searching for these kids and we aim to find them," Hancock told reporters on Sunday.
Braxton was least seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans and Bri'ya was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front and black leggings, the alert said.
CNN's Jeremy Grisham and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.