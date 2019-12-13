Signing Santa brings joy to deaf and hard of hearing children

Click here for updates on this story
Oklahoma City (KFOR) -- Today dozens of deaf and hard of hearing children in Oklahoma City got the chance to tell Santa their Christmas wishes through sign language.
It's a beloved tradition through the Rotary Club at The Shoppes at Northpark.
Christmas lists in tow - Oklahoma City children bring their wishes to Santa - in a way a many wouldn't understand.
"There's the fascination in their eyes to see someone who truly understands them," said "Santa" Gary Davis.
Davis was born deaf.
You'll usually find him teaching at OU. But Thursday - he brought Christmas magic to Northpark.
For some folks, like Rita Vickery, it's a tradition.
She taught deaf children in the metro for years.
"So every year we waited and came to see him," Vickery said.
Now, she's back with her own great-granddaughter.
"Come if at all possible," Vickery said. "See him. The children love it."
Children come and go, grow up and bring their own kids one day.
But one visit in particular sticks out for Davis.
"She says 'So you know what I want for Christmas? I want my parents to learn how to sign,'" Davis recalled.
He says this communication makes kids feel less alone.
"To show them that this is their world and that they can have their own language and culture," Davis said.
Proceeds from the Santa stand at the Shoppes at Northpark go to the Northwest Oklahoma City Rotary Club for charity.
