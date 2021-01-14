SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say robbed a Check into Cash business on Thursday.
SPD says it happened at the location on Fairview Road around 2 p.m. They say the man entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. He left in a car, but SPD notes he had a distinct neck tattoo. Surveillance photos shared in a news release also showed the man had American flag-themed sunglasses, a black face covering, a black knit hat, gray hoodie, dark-colored shirt, and a blue-gray coat. SPD also notes he had a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. James Donnelly of the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com. Any tip can be anonymously submitted through CimeStoppers by calling 23-CRIME (232-7563).
