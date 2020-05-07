SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Full House Sportzaria announced on Facebook that the restaurant will host a drive-in movie night on May 11.
The event will be from 8-10 p.m. and the movie will be Toy Story 4.
Tickets are $10 per car and can be purchased in advance from the restaurant on Harrison Bridge Road.
Food will be sold and served directly to the cars in attendance,
