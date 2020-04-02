Simpsonville sewing shop joins national effort to make masks amid shortage

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local company is helping provide hundreds of mask covers for medical workers.
With the shortage of medical grade masks, an ICU nurse says these covers extend the life of the masks helping the healthcare officials keep working with the gear they have.
That nurse is organizing people across the county produce mask covers, making dozens every day to meet the needs of rehab facilities, hospitals and those in high risk environments do what they can to protect themselves from the virus.
One clinic in Spartanburg ordered 200 alone to help their employees stay safe.
Becky Erdman, making masks, says "The calls for these masks is an ending and overwhelming at this point how many people who want to meet them because they are on the front line of all of this."
Becky Erdman isn't able to work and interact with the customers like normal at Marietta's Quilt and Sew. Now she's able to put her 60 plus years of sewing experience to use to help those working to treat COVID19 and help prevent it from spreading.
"We are hearing from nurses in primary care workers that they have a mask and it is ok but they’ve only got one or two so these are actually called mask covers and they go over those masks and they extend the life of that mask," says Erdman.
Some nurses say these can extend the life of the mask as they give mask companies time to catch up with the production and also help those in at risk communities have some level of protection as well.
Becky says "they are able to continue working and have a little more protection and these can actually help them someway. They don’t replace medical grade masks but they can put interfacing inside of it which is extra filters and they’re actually still breathable."
An ICU nurse started named Megan started this national effort called Sewing For Lives who is helping consolidate the requests and then those are able to start sewing will meet those requests, like Becky.
She says the feeling of helping those on the front lines makes this worth the hard work.
"It is the best feeling I was reading to my husband some of the thank you note that come in from nurses and they are so appreciative of it and it touches me deeply because we can’t stop this from happening, but we can help people in the process maybe help slow it down a little. Maybe this will show people that we care and they are not forgotten," Erdman says, "I’m going to keep making them as long as I can keep getting fabric I will keep making them."
She told me out of 1 yard of fabric I can make about 18 masks so as long as Marietta's provides the fabric she will keep working. This quilt and sew shop is taking requests online and providing curbside service as well.
The CDC says that these masks shouldn't be used alone. If that's the only mask you have, a face shield is suggested.
