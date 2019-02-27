NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Call-In and Win Peace Center Book of Mormon Ticket Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, and ends Friday, March 1, 2019 at 4:59 p.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; Peace Center, 300 South Main Street Greenville, SC 29601
ENTRY: Watch the FOX Carolina 4 O’Clock News on WHNS each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 4:00 - 4:59 p.m. E.T. A video and audioannouncement will prompt viewers to call 866-922-8106. The 100th caller answered by WHNS following the cue to call is the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the 100th caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined.
Sponsorsreserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of SC, NC, and GA in theGreenville/Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson DMAwho are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WHNS within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Wednesday, February 27 – Friday, March 1, 2019, one (1) winner (three [3] winners total) will be determined as described above. Each winner will each receive two (2) tickets to The Book of Mormon at the Peace Center (300 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601) on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. E.T. Approximate retail value of prize: $190.00. Tickets are good for this performance only and may not be exchanged. One (1) prize per household. Winners are responsible for picking up prize at the WHNS-TV studios (21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615) by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, March 4, 2019, or prize is forfeited. Transportation/parking is not included.
Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greenville. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified, and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greenville.
By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, SC, NC and GAstate and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, March 11, 2019, to Winners’ List/ Peace Center Book of Mormon Tickets Sweepstakes at the WHNS address above.
