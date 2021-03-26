NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Tamron Hall Watch and Win Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Monday, March 29, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. E.T. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock is the official clock for the Sweepstakes.
Sponsor(s): Meredith Corporation/WHNS, 21 Interstate Ct., Greenville, SC 29615 (administrator); Promotional consideration provided by Summerdale Productions, Inc./Tamron Hall Show.
ENTRY: Watch Tamron Hall on WHNS each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from approximately 1:00 p.m. through approximately 1:30 p.m. E.T. A video and audio announcement will provide the weekday code word. Once you have the code word, go to https://www.foxcarolina.com/tamron/, click the Tamron Hall Watch and Win link, and complete the online entry form, including the correct weekday code word, to register and receive one (1) entry. Each weekday code word expires at 11:59 p.m. E.T. on the day it airs. Entries attempted using an incorrect or expired weekday code word will not be accepted.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per weekday code word. No group entries. Non-winning entries will not be carried forward to subsequent weekday drawings in this Sweepstakes.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson-Asheville DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, prize provisioning, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about each weekday from Tuesday, March 30 – Friday, April 9, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received the previous weekday containing a correct code word. One (1) winner each weekday (nine (9) winners total) will each receive one (1) $200 Home Depot Gift Card, and one (1) Tamron Hall prize collection (approximate retail value: $150.00). Total approximate retail value of each weekday’s prize: $350.00. Gift card subject to issuer restrictions.
