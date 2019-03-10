CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Some sort of situation has been reported at the Walmart Distribution Center off Interstate 385 in Laurens County.
Nothing has been confirmed as to the type of incident.
The scene is active so information is limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we collect details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.