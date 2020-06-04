ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - James "Radio" Kennedy spent the majority of his later adult years as a permanent junior at TL Hanna High School, forever a part of the community that gave him a place to belong. Forever a local legend, Radio's story inspired fellow students, teachers, his longtime coach, and eventually the world with a motion picture.
On December 15, 2019, he finished his final lap around the world at age 73, after battles with diabetes, pancreatitis, and kidney issues. The community mourned the loss of a man who was beyond beloved in his corner of the world, with one former principal saying he "graduate with honors" when he passed.
Nearly six months after his passing, graduation came for TL Hanna High School, as it has for every high school across the country. Things are slowly getting back to normal, and graduation ceremonies are being executed differently than planned amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for the Yellowjacket family, a special moment and a special honor came for "Radio" on June 4, 2020.
After the 2020 graduates lined up for their diplomas, the first name called didn't have their last name start with the letter "A". No, the ceremony began with Radio's name called first.
"In so many ways, this is a unique graduation, in large part because our most famous student, James Radio Kennedy, graduates with the class of 2020," came the announcement. "It is entirely appropriate that we sit here today, for it was during our football practice he came to us almost 50 years ago today."
Now, his time at TL Hanna had come full circle. His final lap on earth taken during his funeral in December, now complete with his graduation on the same field he approached all those years ago. Radio never wanted to leave school, so he was allowed to always stay enrolled as a junior at the high school.
Today, June 4, 2020, Radio officially graduated from high school, and to a round of applause as his niece, Jacqueline Kennedy, accepted his honorary diploma on his behalf, officially kicking off the conferring of degrees.
For more than five decades, a very special man touched the lives of everyone at TL Hanna High School. Showing unwavering kindness and joy, Radio didn't stop in his simple mission of spreading love. His impact is still felt months after his passing, especially as he graduated at last today.
REMEMBERING RADIO:
