Summit County, CO (KTNV) -- A skier was declared dead after he was found unconscious at the bottom of a ski run at Keystone Resort in Colorado on Saturday.
Just before 12:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 22, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a 52-year-old male skier who was found not breathing at the bottom of one of the resort’s runs.
There was no indication that he had collided with any object. Skiers on the run had started CPR when authorities arrived. The skier was transported to the Keystone Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the skier is being withheld until notification to the next of kin has been made by the Summit County Coroner.
