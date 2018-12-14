Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, agents with SLED arrested Nicholas Jimmy Wayne Adams on multiple charges, chiefly among them, the charge of helping an underage driver obtain alcohol which resulted in the death of Adams' daughter on October 13.
Agents say that Adams supplied 19-year-old Madison Michelle Bagwell with alcohol, then allowed Bagwell to drive a vehicle that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Jessica Adams and the injury of two 13-year-old passengers.
Nicholas Adams has been charged with the following:
- Parties to a crime-DUI/felony driving under the influence resulting in death
- Parties to a crime-DUI/felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (3 counts)
- Children/legal guardian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless persons
- Alcohol/giving beer or wine to a minor, transfer or gift (2 counts)
Warrants say Adams, "knowingly and willfully placed Jessica in an unreasonable amount of risk of harm affecting her life and physical health by providing alcoholic beverages to the driver of the vehicle (Bagwell) which she was a passenger and willfully and knowingly placed her at risk of physical injury and death."
Madison Bagwell, who was arrested was charged with:
- Felony DUI with death (1 count)
- Felony DUI with great bodily injury (2 counts)
- Child endangerment (1 count)
- Simple possession of marijuana (1 count)
Back in October, we spoke with Nicholas Adams about the arrest of Bagwell who told us, "People make bad decisions, accidents happen. I don't hate her for it, I still love her," said Adams.
More of Nicholas Adams' comments on Bagwell:
