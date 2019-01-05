Pendleton, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A large tree has fallen outside of a library in Anderson County on Saturday.
The Pendleton Branch Library has not reported any injuries.
The giant tree is resting along on the sidewalk, and crews are working to remove it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.