ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County solicitor's office said Tuesday that a Walhalla man has plead guilty to several charges in connection to a June 2016 incident.
According to the solicitor, Jonathan Duncan plead guilty Monday to attempted murder, domestic violence second degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Oconee County deputies said they responded to a call on June 6, 2016.
Deputies said that Duncan, his wife and a mutual acquaintance were spending time together when Duncan became enraged. Deputies said he believed his wife was going to leave him for their mutual friend.
Deputies said Duncan attacked his wife before their friend intervened- that's when Duncan turned on their friend.
Deputies said Duncan stabbed the man in his hands, back and neck. He was also stabbed in the face- ultimately to lose his eye.
Duncan plead guilty to all charges against him and was sentenced to 27 months in prison without parole.
“The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness month," said Solicitor David Wagner. "Judge Sprouse’s sentence sends a strong message that domestic related, violent incidents such as this will not be tolerated in our community.”
