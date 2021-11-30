HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV's Dr. Oz Show, is planning to run for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.
That's according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Publicly, Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — has only said through a TV show spokesperson that he had received encouragement to run.
The announcement could come Tuesday night on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News, which Hannity previewed by saying that Oz would make "a huge announcement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.