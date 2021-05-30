COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announced on Sunday night that The University of South Carolina's baseball team will host one of the upcoming NCAA Regionals.
The team announced the news on social media.
SEE YOU ON FRIDAY!!!#Gamecocks | #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/hkzsUQF0Gx— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) May 31, 2021
This will be the first time that the team has hosted a regional since 2016 and the 18th time in school history, according to officials.
The rest of the teams participating in the regional will be announced on Monday, May 31 and games will start on Friday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.