COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announced on Sunday night that The University of South Carolina's baseball team will host one of the upcoming NCAA Regionals. 

The team announced the news on social media. 

This will be the first time that the team has hosted a regional since 2016 and the 18th time in school history, according to officials. 

The rest of the teams participating in the regional will be announced on Monday, May 31 and games will start on Friday, June 4. 

