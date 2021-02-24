COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawmakers have heard public testimony on a bill that would prevent transgender students from playing on women’s sports teams in middle and high school in South Carolina.
The House subcommittee didn't have enough time to hear from everyone Tuesday, so it postponed a vote on the bill.
Supporters say there have been no complaints of transgender students playing on girls' teams yet in the state, but the intention was to prevent it from happening before it could become a problem.
Opponents say there is no evidence a transgender student would have any advantage over a woman and transgender students might be required to come out, to play, which is unfair.
