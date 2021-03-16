COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee in the South Carolina House has rejected a bill that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls' sports teams in middle and high school.
The House Judiciary Committee tabled the bill Tuesday without a recorded vote, likely dooming any chance it has of passing in 2021.
South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. Mississippi's Legislature has already passed the sports ban.
South Carolina Republican Rep. Micah Caskey of West Columbia made the motion to table the bill, saying supporters failed to show it was a problem that lawmakers needed to solve.
