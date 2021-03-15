WASHINGTON,DC (AP) - States across the South are the center of the upcoming, once-a-decade redistricting battle.
The region is the fastest growing in the country and as a result will be adding an estimated half-a-dozen House seats. That population growth has also made it a political battleground as an influx from more liberal Northern states threatens Republicans' control in the region.
Finally, most Southern states will no longer need to run their redrawn legislative districts past the Justice Department to confirm they don't discriminate against minorities.
Civil rights group fear the loss of that safeguard could lead back to racial gerrymandering.
More news: Deputies: 1 murder suspect behind bars another wanted after deadly Belton shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.