LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District One said its investigation into more than one million dollars that was not properly documented has been “satisfactorily resolved.”

The school district revealed in January that an audit had revealed three payments totaling $1.1 million were made to Tetra Financial Group and not accurately reflected in the accounting records.

The district said Tetra provided financing that was used to update several schools.

The school district said Tetra was very helpful in getting the situation resolved and that the district and Tetra “have completed a reconciliation of the District’s payments under the financing transaction.”

Below is the full news release Spartanburg County District One sent out on Wednesday:

As previously announced in a press conference on January 10, 2019, Spartanburg School District No. 1 has been conducting a review of its accounting procedures. This review was prompted, in part, by the passing of the District’s chief financial officer and the discovery that three payments of approximately $335,000 each were not accurately recorded in the accounting records of the District, creating an apparent discrepancy in the District’s books. The District has now confirmed that these payments were paid to Tetra Financial Group in accordance with the terms of a financing transaction in which Tetra Financial Group provided financing used to update several of the District’s schools. Due to the initial accounting discrepancy, the District missed certain deadlines necessary to track the District’s options under the financing transaction, which resulted in the term of the transaction being extended. Tetra Financial Group was not aware of the discrepancy and is not involved in, and did not have access to, the District’s internal accounting systems, books or processes. Upon informing the company of the discrepancy, however, Tetra Financial Group was very cooperative in assisting the District in its review of the financing transaction between the District and Tetra Financial Group and, under these circumstances, also agreed to waive certain requirements of the original agreement. Further, the company and the District have completed a reconciliation of the District’s payments under the financing transaction, and the District has updated its accounting records accordingly. The District is fully satisfied that Tetra Financial Group has answered all questions the District had regarding the financing transaction between the parties and that any and all concerns have been satisfactorily resolved.

