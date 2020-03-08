SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC is investigating a possible case of the coronavirus in Spartanburg County, bringing the total number of possible cases in the state of South Carolina to six, according to health officials.
The fourth case is a man in Spartanburg, who recently traveled to Italy, and is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home, DHEC says. We're told he first noticed symptoms on March 3, was reported to DHEC on March 5, and presumptive test results came back March 7.
Two of the new cases come from face to face contract with the elderly Camden woman, who tested positive on March 6. Health officials say they were likely friends or family members and that no transmission happened in a hospital.
The other individual is an elderly man, who is isolated at home.
The third new case is another woman from Camden, with no known connection to the other patient from Camden. She was not hospitalized and is currently at home.
During a conference call Sunday, DHEC highlighted advice given previously after the initial cases in Charleston:
- Maintain proper hygiene
- If you are sick, stay home
- If you think you are developing symptoms, contact your primary care physician
- If you don't have a primary care physician, MUSC is offering a free telehealth screening you can take advantage of online
DHEC declined to provide specific ages and locations for the new possible cases, as that would easily identify patients and violate privacy. DHEC assured the public during the call that there's no risk of transmission merely being near a residence where a possible patient is. Only face-to-face contact can spread the coronavirus.
“We now have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden in Kershaw County and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”
Gov. Henry McMaster responded to the new cases, urging the public to remain calm and practice common sense hygiene:
Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://MUSC.care. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.
For more information about COVID-19, you can call 1-855-472-3432 frin 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. seven days a week, although those hours are extended until 9 p.m. Sunday evening. You can also click here for information on the virus from DHEC or on this link from the CDC.
